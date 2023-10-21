Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $931,718.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,870.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $931,718.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,870.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,485,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,829 shares of company stock worth $10,416,097 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $404.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $345.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.47.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MCO opened at $309.60 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $233.22 and a 52 week high of $363.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

