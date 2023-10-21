Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 46.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,135 shares of company stock worth $28,081,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $73.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

