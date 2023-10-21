Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Target were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 12,050.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE TGT opened at $108.83 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.08 and a 200-day moving average of $134.45. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.