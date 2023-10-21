Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $1.42 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,710 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,071.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $180.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.61. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $132.21 and a 52 week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

