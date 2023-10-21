Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $1.42 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Linde by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Linde by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 50,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,310,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 1.0 %

Linde stock opened at $366.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.18. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $276.64 and a 12 month high of $393.67. The company has a market capitalization of $178.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

