Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,710 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,315 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Boeing by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $180.04 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $132.21 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.61.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

