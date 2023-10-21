Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $1.68 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $106.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.07 and a 200-day moving average of $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52 week low of $54.17 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

