Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $50.04 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 433,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $50,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $102.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $260.50 billion, a PE ratio of 84.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

