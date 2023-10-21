Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $759,000 Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Pool were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Pool by 3.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 2.5% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POOL stock opened at $322.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.08 and its 200-day moving average is $351.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $423.97.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.70.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

