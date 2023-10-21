Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $883,000 Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after buying an additional 262,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 60.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,979,000 after purchasing an additional 253,864 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 763.6% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 167,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,538,000 after purchasing an additional 147,945 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in MercadoLibre by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,197,000 after purchasing an additional 124,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $164,197,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,169.67 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $792.46 and a 12 month high of $1,451.56. The company has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,292.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,260.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

