Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $183.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.57. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

