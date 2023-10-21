Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 1,285 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 95,666.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,629,389,000 after purchasing an additional 88,571,169 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,708 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Fortive by 120.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,798,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $193,761,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Fortive by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,629 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fortive

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $70.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $59.30 and a one year high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.