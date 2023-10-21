Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 150 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Dover were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dover by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Dover by 81,571.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987,448 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dover by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after purchasing an additional 61,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,594,000 after purchasing an additional 51,836 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dover

Dover Stock Up 0.2 %

DOV opened at $134.69 on Friday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $119.25 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.