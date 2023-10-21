Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SYY opened at $65.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.98. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $87.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sysco

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.