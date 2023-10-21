Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 199,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,203,000 after acquiring an additional 57,133 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 100,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,235,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.70.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $266.91 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.77 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.59 and a 200-day moving average of $305.26. The company has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

