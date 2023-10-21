Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,897,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,690 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,434 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $188,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $66.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.