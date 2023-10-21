Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 175 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 82.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 964.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $257.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.52 and a 200-day moving average of $280.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.41 and a twelve month high of $319.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BIIB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

