Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 2,089 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,460 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 91,162 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 17,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 354.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,593,878 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,876,000 after buying an additional 296,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 41,041 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.36. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.