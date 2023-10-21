Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 700 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after acquiring an additional 66,211 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,447,000 after buying an additional 28,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,763,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $367.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $384.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $504.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,611 shares of company stock worth $3,010,403. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.93.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

