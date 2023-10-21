Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Takes Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 98,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Select Medical by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,617,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth $24,027,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after acquiring an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 17.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,618,000 after purchasing an additional 396,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 30.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,408,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,407,000 after purchasing an additional 332,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $1,341,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,039,668 shares in the company, valued at $188,803,895.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Select Medical Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SEM opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

