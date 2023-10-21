Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,948 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,956,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.64 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

