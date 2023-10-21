Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Novartis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day moving average of $100.41. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $75.49 and a 52-week high of $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $200.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

