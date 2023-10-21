MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.71.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

Shares of MGNX opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.84 million, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.97. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. MacroGenics had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The company had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MacroGenics

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $669,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,929,963 shares in the company, valued at $44,287,634.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MacroGenics news, Director Edward Hurwitz bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $73,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,393.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,929,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,287,634.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 365,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,650. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 517.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 1,047,650 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 910.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 984,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 144.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 845,211 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in MacroGenics by 21.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 632,054 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Stories

