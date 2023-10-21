Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 124,678 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,678 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $24,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after buying an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.48. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of -40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.