Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 45,990 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 125.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,990 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Crane worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Crane by 769.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Crane by 127.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $84.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.65. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

