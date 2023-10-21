Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.60.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $159.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $191.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

