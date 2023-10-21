Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,557 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $211.34 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.52 and its 200 day moving average is $208.10. The company has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.