Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,753 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Northern Trust worth $11,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 610.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 44,822 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $64.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average of $75.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.95.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

