Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,706 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,440 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 125.3% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.4% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,768 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.4% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 22,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $108.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

