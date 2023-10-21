Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $9,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 453.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $38.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $582.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.79 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WSC. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

