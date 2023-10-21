Madison Asset Management LLC Has $12.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,271 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $12,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $63.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.71. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $95.30.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

