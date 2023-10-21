Madison Asset Management LLC Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.7 %

KDP stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $32.17. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Get Our Latest Report on KDP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.