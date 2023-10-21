Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 358,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $56,766,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $21,635,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $18,989,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $18,884,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $17,826,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Performance

RADI stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Radius Global Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:RADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 106.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Global Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aggregator of rental streams underlying wireless and other communications infrastructure sites through the acquisition of real property interests and contractual rights in Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, other Eurozone countries, and internationally.

