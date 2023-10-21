Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 292 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 14.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 4.0% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $109.81 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $104.27 and a 52-week high of $131.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

About Nestlé

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Featured Stories

