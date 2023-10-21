Madison Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,448 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,044 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.03.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.