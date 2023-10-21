Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 14,213 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,213 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Commvault Systems worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVLT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 36.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 34.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.05. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $78.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $198.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Commvault Systems

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $65,920.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,515,774.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $65,920.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,515,774.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $91,954.81. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 87,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,085.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,972 shares of company stock worth $1,378,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.