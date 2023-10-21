Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 15,815 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,815 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $235.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 411,422 shares of company stock worth $24,424,662. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

