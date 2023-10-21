Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 55,102 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,102 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 225.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 608.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

IXC opened at $41.35 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

