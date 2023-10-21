Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 58,440 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,440 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

TLT opened at $83.24 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.74 and a twelve month high of $109.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.