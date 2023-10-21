Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 651 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in PayPal by 90,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,461,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,258 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $53.39 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.34 and a 12 month high of $92.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

