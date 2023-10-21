Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,931 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,302,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,732,000 after buying an additional 6,521,454 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after purchasing an additional 441,552 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cameco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

CCJ stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 254.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $42.17.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

