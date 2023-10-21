Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MMP. Argus cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a tender rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.79. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $877.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 58.77% and a net margin of 29.55%. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,259,000 after buying an additional 50,761,361 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,049,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $439,325,000 after purchasing an additional 845,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 208.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $313,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,358,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,509,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,446,000 after purchasing an additional 164,259 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

