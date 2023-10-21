Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Raised to $75.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price upped by Evercore from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.47.

Magna International Price Performance

NYSE MGA opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.36. Magna International has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Magna International had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Magna International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 42,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Magna International by 15.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Magna International by 323.5% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Magna International by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 153,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

