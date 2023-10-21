Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0407 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

MINN opened at $20.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MINN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the period.

About Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF

The Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (MINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to target mainly investment-grade municipal securities of various maturities, with interest income that is exempted from federal and Minnesota state income tax.

