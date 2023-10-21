Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (MINN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0407 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $557,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter.

About Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF

The Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (MINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to target mainly investment-grade municipal securities of various maturities, with interest income that is exempted from federal and Minnesota state income tax.

