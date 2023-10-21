Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MBUU. TheStreet lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.57.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.58. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $65.45.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.79 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

