Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Manitex International in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Manitex International in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Manitex International

Manitex International Stock Performance

Shares of MNTX opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $85.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manitex International in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Manitex International in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitex International in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manitex International in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitex International in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manitex International

(Get Free Report)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.