Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $187.97 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.92 and a 1-year high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.01. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

