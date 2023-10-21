Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,858,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,331,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,666,000 after purchasing an additional 55,041 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MMC opened at $187.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.78 and a one year high of $199.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on MMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

