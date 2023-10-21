Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $268,923,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.96.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $384.41 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $293.50 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $402.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.18. The company has a market capitalization of $362.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

